Local high school graduation dates and times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trying to figure out when your son or daughter’s upcoming graduation is?

We have you covered with a list below from all of the local high schools of where and when you will need to be there!

Parkersburg High School- May 21 at 10 a.m. on the football field.

Parkersburg South High School- May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Erickson All-Sports Facility.

Parkersburg Catholic High School- May 21 at 9 a.m. in the high schools gymnasium.

Parkersburg Christian High School- June 3 at 7 p.m. at the high school.

Williamstown High School- May 22 at 3 p.m. on the football field (if it rains it will be in the high school gymnasium).

Wood County Christian High School- May 22 at 2 p.m. in the high schools gymnasium.

Belpre High School- May 22 at 2 p.m. at the high school.

Warren High School- May 20 (Tonight) at 7 p.m. at the Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center (Marietta College campus)

Waterford High School- May 29 at 2 p.m. in the elementary building inside Cooper Gym.

Fort Frye High School- May 21 at 1 p.m. at the high schools gym.

Frontier High School- May 27 at 7 p.m. in the high schools gymnasium.

Marietta High School- May 29 at 3 p.m. at the Dyson- Baudo Recreation Center (Marietta College campus).

St. Marys High School- May 29 at 7 p.m. on the high schools football field (if it rains it will be in the high school gymnasium).

Congratulations to all of the senior graduates! If you need more information on graduation you can head over to any of the high school’s websites to find out more.

