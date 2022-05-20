Obituary: Cleary, John E.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - John E. Cleary, 79, of Belpre, Ohio died at the Belpre ER on May 18, 2022.

Survivors include his wife, Denise Cleary and his fur babies, Zack, Vikki, and Maddie and his cats.

At his request, there will be no visitation, or funeral.

Friends may send their condolences to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.