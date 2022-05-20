Advertisement

Obituary: Cleary, John E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
John E. Cleary Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - John E. Cleary, 79, of Belpre, Ohio died at the Belpre ER on May 18, 2022.  

Survivors include his wife, Denise Cleary and his fur babies, Zack, Vikki, and Maddie and his cats.

At his request, there will be no visitation, or funeral.

Friends may send their condolences to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington County
Deem accused of incest
Parkersburg man accused of incest
UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
Stump accused of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Vienna woman faces murder charges in connection to Covert Street shooting

Latest News

Delva John Lightfritz Jr. Obit
Obituary: Lightfritz Jr., Delva John
Cecilia May Silvus Obit
Obituary: Silvus, Cecilia May
Jack Frederick Propp Obit
Obituary: Propp, Jack Frederick
Herbert Ray Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Herbert Ray