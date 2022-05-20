Obituary: Currey, Judson C.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Judson C. Currey, 69, of Parkersburg departed this life surrounded by his wife and family on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of Carma (Cox) Guertin and stepfather Carl Guertin.

He was an avid audiophile and appreciated art and music. Judson loved outdoor sports including climbing, bicycling, camping, boating, and fishing. He worked at the Ames Company and taught at the Washington County Career Center and Ohio Valley University. Judson was sole proprietor of Practical Computer HELP which extended his passion of educating to his community.

He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and a strong supporter of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Judson, above all, cherished his family and friends sharing with them his love of life.

He is survived by his wife of forty-three years Jennifer (Salvati) Currey; son Carter Ross Currey of Charleston, SC; daughter Camille Wiley (Dr. Lee) of Charlotte, NC; two brothers Morris “Bud” Currey (Leslie) of Westminster, Colorado and David Currey (Joanna) of Severn, Maryland; sister Elizabeth Fmura (Ira) of Dayton, OH; and several nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday May 28, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church with The Very Reverend Paul L. Hicks officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Episcopal’s columbarium for family members. A reception will follow the service in Trinity Hall.

In accommodation, a visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 am to 12:30 PM in Trinity Hall. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Trinity Episcopal Church or the WV Symphony Orchestra. Please include a dedication note with your donation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.