Obituary: Harness, Erick Shawn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Erick Shawn Harness, 50 of Parkersburg passed away May 18, 2022 after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Parkersburg October 6, 1971 the son of the late Edson Hager and Paticia A. Harness of Parkersburg.

He loved his work as a mechanic, muffler and brake man and had worked in Marietta and Pettyville for 35 years. He loved being a mechanic, restoring old cars and hunting and fishing with his son. Thanks to all his friends who made his world.

In addition to his Mother he is survived by his son who he loved with all his heart, Jonathan Shawn Harness and his half sisters, Donna and Emily. His sisters, Alaine Lewis (Charlie), Lorraine Gregory (Bill) and Norma “Chellie” Willis and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Tennant.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Casey Dawson officiating.

Burial will be in the Pond Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 6-8pm and Tuesday from noon until service time.

Donations may be made to the family to assist with final funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

