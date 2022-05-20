Advertisement

Obituary: Lightfritz Jr., Delva John

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Delva John Lightfritz Jr. Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
May. 20, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Delva John Lightfritz Jr, 72, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born June 20, 1949 in Marietta to Delva John Lightfritz Sr. and Genevieve Lightfritz.

John was a semi driver for 32 years. He loved to camp and be outdoors with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Minnie Lightfritz along with his sister Regina Dye. John has five children John (Loretta) Lightfritz, Melissa Lightfritz, Eric (Hope) Lightfritz, Kristi (Dean) Myers and Troy (Lindsey) Lightfritz; 16 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation will be Monday, May 23rd from 3 to 5 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750.  Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Park at a later date. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com

