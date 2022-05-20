Advertisement

Obituary: Loan, Brenda Joyce

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brenda Joyce Loan, 74, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her residence.

Brenda was born July 9, 1947, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Donnie Mae (Hicks) and Otha Curtis Arthur.

She retired after teaching in the Wood County School system for 27 years, and attended Landmark Baptist Church.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Tracy Loan; sister, Ruth Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Hunter Loan; her brothers, Mitchell Arthur, Harold Arthur, Bob Arthur, and Richard Arthur; and her sister, Ruth North.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

