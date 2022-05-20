Obituary: Piggott, Roberta “Jean” Chloe Riddle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roberta “Jean” Chloe Riddle Piggott, 84, of Parkersburg, WV went to heaven on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 16, 1938 at Birch River, Nicholas County, WV, a daughter of the late Ray F. and Mary K. Beall Riddle.

Jean was a homemaker and a member of the Sunrise Church of Christ. She enjoyed flowers and yard sales. She loved Jesus and is with him now.

She is survived by three children, Anita (Roger) Sampson, Tammie McGarvey and Ronnie (Misty) Piggott, all of Parkersburg; one brother, Delmis Riddle of Ohio; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Piggott; three sons, Jimmy, Randy and Donnie Piggott; two grandsons, Douglas Lee and Matthew Lee; one sister and three brothers.

In keeping with Jean’s wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory, 521 – 5th Sreet, Parkersburg.

