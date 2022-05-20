Advertisement

Obituary: Schimke, Karl Douglas

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Karl Douglas Schimke, 64, of Belpre OH passed away Thursday May 19th, 2020 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, due to multiple myeloma. 

Doug was born September 22, 1957 in Parkersburg W.V a son of the late Karl and Carole (Woomer) Schimke. Doug worked at Nashua Photo, International Converter, and Camden Clark as a phlebotomist. 

He was a 1975 graduate of Parkersburg High School. 

He really enjoyed bike riding and being outdoors, but the thing he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandson Enzo. 

He is survived by his daughter Stacey of Belpre; stepson John Hoy; two brothers, Greg Schimke (Vickie) of Minneapolis, MN and Brian Schimke (Janelle)  of Kansas City, Missouri; a sister Amy Raines (Allen) of Ripley; mother of his daughter Regina; grandson Enzo, 8 nieces; and a cousin Mark Risch of Minneapolis, MN.

Per Doug’s wishes he will be cremated. There will be a memorial at a later time.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

