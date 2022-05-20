Advertisement

Obituary: Silvus, Cecilia May

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Cecilia May Silvus, 69, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her home.

She was born November 11, 1952 in Marietta to Herbert and Marjorie Roe.

Cecilia retired from Fort Frye High School as a custodian. She was a longtime member of Reno Christian Church. Cecilia loved her church and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her children Jammie (Tammy) Silvus, Millie Silvus and Shane Beebe; six grandchildren; and siblings Iris (Ronnie) Collier, Tony Roe and Kimberly Getter.

In addition to her parents, Cecilia was preceded in death by her sisters Laverne “Kay” Lightfoot and Natalie Roe; and brother Russel Roe.

A Memorial service will be held Sunday, May 29th at 2 PM at Reno Christian Church, 27220 St. Rt. 7, Marietta 45750.  Burial will be private at East Lawn Memorial Park.  Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.   Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

