Obituary: Smith, Virginia Mae

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Virginia Mae Smith, 90, of Parkersburg, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday May 19, 2022.

She was born in Wood County, WV a daughter of the late Patrick H. and Bonnie Jean (Higgins) McMullen.

She retired from A.B. Chance and was a member of Baptist Temple Church. She was a lifetime member of DAV and enjoyed quilting and playing Bingo.

She is survived by four daughters Cathy J. Wilson (Perry) of Parkersburg, Karen Drain (Donnie) of Belville, WV, Debra Vannoy of Parkersburg, and Connie Gallaga (David) of Fort Worth, TX; two sons Kenneth D. Wiggins (Diane) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Mike Wiggins (Peggy) of Parkersburg; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; four brothers Robert McMullen (Cheryl) of Pettyville, WV, Paul McMullen of Parkersburg, Dick McMullen (Tresa) of Parkersburg, and Ralph McMullen (Kathy) of Ohio; and a sister Janet Balderson (Bill) of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Smith; brother Gary McMullen; and three sisters Mary L. Cornell, Betty Shutts, and Audrey McMullen.

Per her request there will be no visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

