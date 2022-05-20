Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Ben from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

Meet Ben! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Meet Ben! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Meet Ben! WTAP's Pet of the Week!(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Ben! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Ben is a beagle and heeler mix! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Ben is a very energetic dog, and he is a big bundle of energy! Ben weighs around 28 pounds. Beth and Don Underwood also noted that Ben is house-trained and is well-behaved.

If you are looking to adopt Ben or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsov.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington County
Deem accused of incest
Parkersburg man accused of incest
UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
Stump accused of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Vienna woman faces murder charges in connection to Covert Street shooting

Latest News

Meet Ron! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Ron from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
Meet Gus! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Gus from the Pleasants County Humane Society
Meet Cher! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Cher from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Pilot! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Pilot from the Humane Society of Parkersburg