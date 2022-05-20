Pet of the Week: Ben from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Ben! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Ben is a beagle and heeler mix! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Ben is a very energetic dog, and he is a big bundle of energy! Ben weighs around 28 pounds. Beth and Don Underwood also noted that Ben is house-trained and is well-behaved.

If you are looking to adopt Ben or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsov.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

