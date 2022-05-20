Pioneer Pipeline Transition Program plants tree in Marietta in honor of Arbor Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Earlier this afternoon, a tulip poplar tree was planted in front of Washington Elementary School in Marietta in observance of Arbor Day.

The tree was planted by the Pioneer Pipeline Transition Program, which is a secondary program that serves high school students with intellectual disabilities from local area high schools.

The event was originally scheduled for April 29, which is when Arbor Day is, but due to the weather the planting of the tree had to wait until May 20.

Marietta Mayor, Josh Schlicher, was in attendance as he spoke to the students and thanked them with a certificate for their work in planting the tree.

Caleb Darling, an Intervention Specialist at Warren High School, spoke about why they chose Marietta to plant the tree.

“To add to the beautiful trees of this city. Marietta is on the tree city USA for I believe 40 years. So every year they try to plant trees in the fall for the city and we just wanted to contribute to the beautiful community,” said Darling.

If you are interested in more information on the Pioneer Pipeline Transition Program you can head to mcpioneerpipeline.weebly.com for more details.

