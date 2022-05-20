Scoreboard: May 19, 2022

Advertisement

May 19, 2022

Softball and baseball scores from May 19
Softball and baseball scores from May 19(KOLNKGIN)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Williamstown - 4

Morgantown - 5

Ohio Division III Region 11 East Sectional Final

Ridgewood - 7

Fort Frye - 2

Ohio Division IV Region 15 East Sectional Final

Malvern - 1

Frontier - 8

Frontier will face Berlin Hiland in the District Semi-Finals in Cambridge on May 24

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

W. Va. Class A Region I Game 2

Wheeling Central - 1

St. Marys - 2

St. Marys advances to the state tournament

Ohio Division IV Region 15 Rio Grande 1 District Semi-Final

Belpre - 4

South Webster - 6

South Webster will face Waterford in the District Finals on May 21 at 2 p.m.

