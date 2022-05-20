Scoreboard: May 19, 2022
Published: May. 19, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Williamstown - 4
Morgantown - 5
Ohio Division III Region 11 East Sectional Final
Ridgewood - 7
Fort Frye - 2
Ohio Division IV Region 15 East Sectional Final
Malvern - 1
Frontier - 8
Frontier will face Berlin Hiland in the District Semi-Finals in Cambridge on May 24
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
W. Va. Class A Region I Game 2
Wheeling Central - 1
St. Marys - 2
St. Marys advances to the state tournament
Ohio Division IV Region 15 Rio Grande 1 District Semi-Final
Belpre - 4
South Webster - 6
South Webster will face Waterford in the District Finals on May 21 at 2 p.m.
