Search underway for new Marietta City Schools superintendent

WTAP News @ 6- Marietta City Schools begins search for new superintendent
By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools is now looking for a new superintendent.

In a news release, the district’s Board of Education says it is working with the Ohio School Boards Association to find the person to replace Will Hampton.

Hampton recently accepted the same position with Alexander Local Schools in Athens County. He had been with Marietta City Schools for 17 years.

The board says the job is posted online and is accepting applications through Friday, June 17.

The Ohio School Boards Association will be asking staff and community focus groups what skills or qualities are needed for the next superintendent.

In the release, Board president Eric Reed says the school district is “looking for a stellar and dynamic leader to build upon that history and charm of our beautiful community.”

Once the finalists are chosen the district will host an event for the community to ask questions.

The board hopes to name the new superintendent in July. They want the new person to have a smooth transition to the new school year.

