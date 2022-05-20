St. Marys softball advances to state tournament after win over Wheeling Central Catholic

BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Devils softball team have advanced to the state tournament in South Charleston, after their 2-1 win in 8 innings over Wheeling Central Catholic in Game 2 of the Class A Region I Series.

Layne Kincaid laid down a bunt with two outs in the 8th inning, and the throw from third to home was off the mark, and Bre Price came home to walk it off for St. Marys.

The Lady Devils get the sweep, as they knocked off the Maroon Knights 12-0 on the road on Tuesday.

This is the first state tournament appearance for the Lady Devils since 2012, and it’s only their second trip in school history.

Ella Smith pitched six innings, and allowed only one run, while Cali Masters came in and allowed no runs over the final two innings.

The Lady Devils jumped out to a lead in the first inning, as Cali Masters hit an RBI single that brought in Zoey Winland.

The Maroon Knights got their lone run in the sixth inning, when Ashlee Baker’s RBI triple brought home Mia DiBias to tie the game at 1.

St. Marys will advance and take on Petersburg in the first game of the Double Elimination tournament, which is being held at Little Creek Park. The game will be on Wednesday, May 23 at 9:45 a.m.

