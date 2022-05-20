Advertisement

‘We do not have to panic’: Health officials investigating possible monkeypox outbreak

Health officials in Canada are investigating a possible monkeypox outbreak in Montreal. (Courtesy: CBC)
By Lauren Pelley
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (CBC) - In Canada, public health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of monkeypox in Montreal.

As of Thursday, officials are investigating 17 possible cases.

The disease is typically found in Africa and transmitted through respiratory droplets emitted during close contact.

Currently, health officials said it’s not infectious enough to enter a phase of general community transmission.

“We’re going to put the protective measures in place to cut the chain of transmission, but we do not have to panic at this time,” said Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin. “It is not something that is going to be sustained. It’s not something you can acquire when you do your grocery store or on public transportation.”

Officials said the monkeypox patients have mainly been men who have had sexual relationships with other men.

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a single case in a man who had recently traveled to Canada.

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)

Copyright 2022 CBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington County
UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
Deem accused of incest
Parkersburg man accused of incest
Stump accused of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse
Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50

Latest News

Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
FILE - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, embrace campaign volunteer Riley Roberts in a hug, the...
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s engaged to longtime partner
An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his...
Amber Alert: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother