Claire Schenkel signs with Fairmont State to continue soccer career

By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVOLA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta High School senior Claire Schenkel has made her decision to move to West Virginia, and play soccer for the Fairmont State Lady Falcons this fall.

Claire held her signing ceremony on Friday at the Devola Soccer Complex, a place where she spent her past four years playing soccer for the Lady Tigers.

Claire says she will work on her fitness regimen this off-season, so she can be in peak shape before soccer season, and she cannot wait to show the coaches and teammates at Fairmont State that she is a high I.Q. player, and she will do whatever it takes for the team to win games.

