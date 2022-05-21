Advertisement

Marietta defeats Kalamazoo to advance in NCAA Regionals

Kalamazoo vs. Marietta NCAA Regionals
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The top-seeded Marietta College Pioneers advance in the winner’s bracket of the first NCAA Division III Regionals, as they get the home win at Pioneer Park over the Kalamazoo College Hornets 9-7.

Marietta broke the 0-0 tie in the second inning, when Brett Carson hit an RBI triple to score Logan Vietmeier. And later in the inning, Trent Castle hit a two-run home run to left field, that gave Marietta a 3-0 lead.

Kalamazoo would come back and take a 5-3 lead, but the Pioneers would grab the lead back for good in the fourth with RBI’s from Drew Wilkinson and Turner Hill.

The Pioneers advance, and will take on Christopher Newport University on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., after the Captains defeated Mount Aloysius in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

If the Pioneers defeat C.N.U., they advance to the finals which will be played on Sunday.

Damian Yenzi finished 2-4, with 2 RBI’s for the Pioneers.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington County
Deem accused of incest
Parkersburg man accused of incest
UPDATE: Police say Parkersburg man is dead after shooting
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Vienna woman faces murder charges in connection to Covert Street shooting
Stump accused of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse

Latest News

State Track and Field results for Class AAA
W. Va. Class AAA Track Championship results
Claire Schenkel signs with Fairmont State for soccer
Claire Schenkel signs with Fairmont State to continue soccer career
Softball and baseball scores from May 19
Scoreboard: May 19, 2022
The St. Marys Lady Devils advance to the state tournament
St. Marys softball advances to state tournament after win over Wheeling Central Catholic