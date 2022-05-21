Marietta defeats Kalamazoo to advance in NCAA Regionals

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The top-seeded Marietta College Pioneers advance in the winner’s bracket of the first NCAA Division III Regionals, as they get the home win at Pioneer Park over the Kalamazoo College Hornets 9-7.

Marietta broke the 0-0 tie in the second inning, when Brett Carson hit an RBI triple to score Logan Vietmeier. And later in the inning, Trent Castle hit a two-run home run to left field, that gave Marietta a 3-0 lead.

Kalamazoo would come back and take a 5-3 lead, but the Pioneers would grab the lead back for good in the fourth with RBI’s from Drew Wilkinson and Turner Hill.

The Pioneers advance, and will take on Christopher Newport University on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., after the Captains defeated Mount Aloysius in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

If the Pioneers defeat C.N.U., they advance to the finals which will be played on Sunday.

Damian Yenzi finished 2-4, with 2 RBI’s for the Pioneers.

