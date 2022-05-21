W. Va. Class AAA Track Championship results

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Friday was the final day for the Class AAA Track and Field championships in Charleston, W. Va. Here are the final standings.

BOY’S TEAM RESULTS

1) University - 93

2) Jefferson - 88

3) Huntington - 53

4) Musselman - 51

5) Buckhannon-Upshur - 45

11) Parkersburg South - 17

19) Parkersburg - 5

Parkersburg Big Reds Boy’s Track head coach Rod O’Donnell was named Class AAA Boy’s Track Coach of the Year by the W.V.S.S.A.C.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1) Morgantown HS 96

2) Jefferson HS 74

3) Hurricane HS 45

4) Parkersburg HS 44

5) Huntington HS 42.50

22) Parkersburg South HS 2

Parkersburg High School’s Shuttle Hurdle team was crowned state champions, as their team of Lily Wharton, Katie Rutherford, Kendal Domenick, and Addison Gherke finished with a time of 1:04.28

