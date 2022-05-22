Advertisement

Blennerhassett Island holds garden tour for public

Blennerhassett Island holds garden tour
Blennerhassett Island holds garden tour(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 21, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Island held a garden tour today for the public.

The tour was held at the historical state park to inform those on the tours of the estate gardens in 1806.

Many gathered for the historical event that the island holds on the third Saturday of each month.

June 18, July 16 and August 20 are dates that the island plan on holding other family, friendly events.

More information on the event details and costs can be found at the Blennerhassett Historial Island website.

