Etta Express roll past Christopher Newport for NCAA Regional Final Berth

Drew Holderbach celebrates a homerun
Drew Holderbach celebrates a homerun(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The top seeded Etta Express has now avenged their first loss of the season, beating the Christopher Newport Captains 14-5 in the winner’s bracket of the NCAA tournament regional round.

Marietta played as the away team this game even though they were the host town, and it started off great for the Express.

Turner Hill began the game with a walk on four straight pitches and Drew Holderbach hit him in two batters later for an early 1-0 lead.

Issac Danford then struck out the side in the bottom half of the first and that was the kind of energy that Marietta feeds off of.

The Express then exploded for nine runs in the top half of the second inning, highlighted by a two run homerun off the bat of Drew Holderbach.

Ten runs through two innings was all the Express needed to get past the Captains to advance to the regional finals.

