Oak Grove Christian School brings back annual carnival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The small Oak Grove school celebrated today by bringing back their annual carnival.

The carnival took a two year break due to the pandemic but principal Diane Graybow is excited to be back.

“Just getting back to what feels like a little bit of normal seeing the kids and seeing the family out because we haven’t had that much interaction with the families as a whole,” said Graybow.

The kids involved also expressed their excitement for the carnival.

“This is a great day. It’s a perfect day,” said students from the carnival.

From students to adults they say they are both happy to be able to get the family like feel back within the school community.

