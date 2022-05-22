Advertisement

Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark

Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school held their graduation Saturday.

All seats were filled with excited seniors ready to move on to the next chapter of their lives.

But one seat in the crowd didn’t have a student but a rose instead.

That rose was placed in the seat to honor Eli Clark who died of cancer in 2018 when Clark was a freshman in high school.

“Eli celebrated life to the fullest, he never complained and he fought until the end,” said Joyce Carter, Eli’s aunt.

Clark’s family says this weekend was an emotional, sad weekend but at the same time they are filled with joy that the school honored him in the way they did, in front of the people at the graduation.

