Advertisement

Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark

Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash on SR 14(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 1:44 p.m. on Sunday afternoon a two car crash happened on SR-14.

The crash happened just after Walmart if you are traveling southbound.

One person from the crash was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center. The significance of the injury is currently unknown at this time.

Wood county sheriff, Mineral Wells VFD and Camden Clark all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Suspect in connection to Covert Street shooting held without bond
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Officer involved shooting
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Washington County
There will be a free syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis B and C testing event at the Good Shepherd...
Health department will host free testing clinic in response to syphilis outbreak

Latest News

Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
Oak Grove Christian School brings back carnival
Oak Grove Christian School brings back annual carnival
Blennerhassett Island holds garden tour
Blennerhassett Island holds garden tour for public
Staff affiliated with Parkersburg Bridge Partners pose for a photo next to a bridge sculpture.
The community celebrates a bridge that connects both cities and generations