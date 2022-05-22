Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 1:44 p.m. on Sunday afternoon a two car crash happened on SR-14.

The crash happened just after Walmart if you are traveling southbound.

One person from the crash was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center. The significance of the injury is currently unknown at this time.

Wood county sheriff, Mineral Wells VFD and Camden Clark all responded to the scene.

