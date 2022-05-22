Williamstown Girls Track & Field team win Class A State Championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Lady Yellowjackets have won the Girl’s Class A State Championship.

It was all about Williamstown in the girls competition down in Charleston as they put up 148 points, beating second place Doddridge County by 60 total points.

Ritchie County girl’s finished third with 67 points and St. Marys came in fourth with 38.

For the boy’s state tournament, Doddridge County came out victorious with 86 points narrowly beating Ritchie County who finished with 80, despite the Rebels winning the majority of the events.

St. Marys placed third with 58 total points while Williamstown finished 18th in the boy’s tournament.

Ritchie County’s Olivia Cress and Gus Morrison collected the high point totals for both the girl’s and boy’s races in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.