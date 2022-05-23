Advertisement

Camden Clark gets community active in “100 Miles in 100 Days” campaign

WTAP News @ 5- 100 miles in 100 days
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is putting together a campaign to get the community active.

The organization is looking to get this done with their “100 Miles in 100 Days” campaign.

This activity is designed to get the Camden Clark employees, and those in the community, getting in a good habit of meeting a physical goal every day.

“It makes you make a conservative effort to add walking to your everyday activity. It can help with weight loss, blood pressure control and a lot of other factors like that. Stress reduction, a lot of people find that it helps with that also,” says Camden Clark Health and Wellness Center fitness and exercise coordinator, Pat Perine.

Officials with the hospital say that this will help with the health of those in the Camden Clark area and help those in this campaign be accountable of one another.

“It’s helpful to have your employees, the people you work with to be able to do it. So, and I like the encouragement,” says Camden Clark office facilitator, Kaleena Deserio.

