Downtown PKB adds 34 flower baskets to Market Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB is coming together with some community businesses and groups to help beautify downtown Parkersburg.

The organization is putting up a total of 34 flower baskets all throughout Market Street.

All 34 coming from small businesses in the area.

The baskets stretch from the 300 block to the 800 block of the street in an effort to add more color to the downtown area.

Downtown PKB executive director, Amanda Stevens says that the organization loves to see the effort of the community to add to Parkersburg.

“I think it shows that people really do care about the downtown. And they want it to look nice and they want it to be inviting. There’s a lot of exciting things happening down here. And I just think that people are invested. And this is a good indicator of that,” says Stevens.

The flowers come from Butcher Family Farm, Greenscape does upkeep on the flowerpots and the signs in the pots are put together by the Wood County Society’s Artbeat Studio.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.