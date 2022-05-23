Obituary: Bailey, Barbara Joann

DALTON, Ohio (WTAP) - Barbara Joann Bailey, 59, of Dalton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Barb was born in Barberton, Ohio, on August 13, 1962, a daughter of the late Robert and Deloris Butler Bailey, but spent all of her adult life in Dalton, Ohio.

Barb proudly served the Dalton community working for Shady Lawn Nursing home for 46 years and Professional Touch as a home health aide for 2 years.

Barb’s real passion was family. She enjoyed planning/hosting family outings, and extended family reunions and she took pleasure in taking her family to Kennywood Amusement Park. She loved to cook, especially for her family (and she was really good at it!) She loved her children and grandchildren and spent as much time as she could with them.

Barb took great joy in being a wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be sorely missed.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. and Delores P. Bailey, and will be laid to rest with them in the Bailey Cemetery on Beech.

Barb is survived by her husband Dan of 28 years, her sister Marilyn Conley, brother Rick Bailey, her 2 sons, Adam (Christina) Layfield, Brad (Alicia) Bailey, her nephew Andrew (Rachel) Conley, grandchildren Gabriella, Jacob, Alessa, and Franklin, and many other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be at Bailey Cemetery.

