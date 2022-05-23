Obituary: Caplinger, Becky Lynn

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Becky Lynn Caplinger of Reno, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, with family by her side, on May 19, 2022.

Becky was greeted in Heaven by her maternal grandparents, Gladys and Fred Caplinger, her brothers Mark Hoover and Bob Cobb, her niece Jennifer Morganstern and her uncle Bill Caplinger.

Becky is survived by her mother, Peggy J. Hoover, Belpre, Ohio, her sisters Brenda Cobb of Marietta, Rhonda Callahan (Charles) and niece Emilee Callahan of NC, brother Raymond Cobb of Florida, and many many nieces and nephews, who all loved “Aunt Becky”.

Becky was an avid fisherwoman and spent many happy hours with her fishing buddy Earl Bryner.

She also leaves behind her special friend and companion Pretty Boy.

Becky was a sweet soul who never met a stranger and loved all animals and babies. She was an excellent caregiver for our mother and learned to be a pretty amazing cook. Becky loved her artwork and beading and spent many happy Wednesdays and Fridays with her O’Neill Center “Family”.

Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for their care and comfort during this difficult time and for their continued care of our mother.

Memorial services will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750, on Thursday May 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

