Advertisement

Obituary: Cooper, Thomas Jay

Thomas Jay Cooper Obit
Thomas Jay Cooper Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas Jay Cooper, 82, passed away on May 20, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

He was born May 24, 1939, in Chloe, WV, the son of the Arno and Roxie Sears Cooper.

He is survived by children Tammy McCullough of Grantsville, Kathy Moneypenny of Phoenix, AZ, Lisa Cooper of Grantsville, and Marty (Tim) Runnion of Parkersburg, grandchildren, Brian (Sunni) Nora, Scarlett, and Evert Beecher, Las Vegas, Stevie Beecher, PA, and Sara Ritchie, PA, Brad Moneypenny, Las Vegas, NV, Jamie (Kerry) Payton and Robert Moneypenny, Grantsville, and Erica Cottrill, his caregiver, great-grandchildren Landon White and Jonan Maze of Grantsville, Kayla Cooper of Grantsville, Adam Roberts, Matt (Yashica) Dettman of AZ, Cameron Cottrill and Caylee Cottrill of Grantsville, Madison Hall of Clarksburg, and Liam Bailey of PA.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Dollie Cooper, brothers Addis Cooper and Glenn Sears, his son, Basil (Bud) Arno Cooper, his grandson Dennis (Denny) Cottrill, and Helen Jarvis Cooper, wife and mother of his children.

He was known as the owner of Cooper’s Salvage Yard, owner of Sunshine Lounge, and co-owner of the Long Branch.  He worked at Monarch Rubber Co., owner of Cooper and Son Right-of-Way Company, and had a farm where he raised Polled Hereford cattle. He was later involved with Cabot Station Recycling, where he loved shredding papers to be recycled where he could take his therapy dog, Precious.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to WAG, Welfare of Animals Group, c/o Jane Carpenter, 1425 Kelly Rd., Big Bend, WV  26136.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Suspect in connection to Covert Street shooting held without bond

Latest News

Mildred Charlene McDonald Obit
Obituary: McDonald, Mildred Charlene
Charles Lee Dulin Obit
Obituary: Dulin, Charles Lee
Kaden James Myer Obit
Obituary: Myer, Kaden James
Sheri Lynn Oxley Obit
Obituary: Oxley, Sheri Lynn