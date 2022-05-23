Obituary: Cooper, Thomas Jay

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas Jay Cooper, 82, passed away on May 20, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

He was born May 24, 1939, in Chloe, WV, the son of the Arno and Roxie Sears Cooper.

He is survived by children Tammy McCullough of Grantsville, Kathy Moneypenny of Phoenix, AZ, Lisa Cooper of Grantsville, and Marty (Tim) Runnion of Parkersburg, grandchildren, Brian (Sunni) Nora, Scarlett, and Evert Beecher, Las Vegas, Stevie Beecher, PA, and Sara Ritchie, PA, Brad Moneypenny, Las Vegas, NV, Jamie (Kerry) Payton and Robert Moneypenny, Grantsville, and Erica Cottrill, his caregiver, great-grandchildren Landon White and Jonan Maze of Grantsville, Kayla Cooper of Grantsville, Adam Roberts, Matt (Yashica) Dettman of AZ, Cameron Cottrill and Caylee Cottrill of Grantsville, Madison Hall of Clarksburg, and Liam Bailey of PA.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Dollie Cooper, brothers Addis Cooper and Glenn Sears, his son, Basil (Bud) Arno Cooper, his grandson Dennis (Denny) Cottrill, and Helen Jarvis Cooper, wife and mother of his children.

He was known as the owner of Cooper’s Salvage Yard, owner of Sunshine Lounge, and co-owner of the Long Branch. He worked at Monarch Rubber Co., owner of Cooper and Son Right-of-Way Company, and had a farm where he raised Polled Hereford cattle. He was later involved with Cabot Station Recycling, where he loved shredding papers to be recycled where he could take his therapy dog, Precious.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to WAG, Welfare of Animals Group, c/o Jane Carpenter, 1425 Kelly Rd., Big Bend, WV 26136.

