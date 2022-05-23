Advertisement

Obituary: Cunningham, Jeanette S.

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Jeanette S. Cunningham, 84, of Cutler, OH went to join her husband, Arlice Cunningham, in Heaven Friday, May 20, 2022.

She was born June 16, 1937 in Minerva, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward J. Hill and Marie Hahlen Hill.

Jeanette is survived by one daughter, Pamela Cunningham of Cutler, OH; one son, Jeffrey Cunningham of Obetz, OH; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; one sister-in-law, Shirley Mayle of Columbus OH; Caregiver and friend, Sissy Singer; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arlice Cunningham, sisters and brothers.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Junior Walker and Karen Walker officiating. Interment will follow at the Southland Cemetery in Cutler. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 and one hour prior to the service.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Cunningham family.

