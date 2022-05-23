Obituary: Dulin, Charles Lee

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles Lee Dulin, 79 of Washington, Lubeck Community, passed away May 21, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born March 29, 1943 in Wood County, a son of the late William C. and Anna May Stallings Dulin.

Charles formerly worked at Fenton Glass and then retired from G. E. Plastics in 1999 with 32 years of service. He graduated from Parkersburg High in 1962 and then enlisted in the U. S. Army. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Charles was a member of the Vienna VFW #8127. Charles enjoyed going to the beach in North Carolina to surf fish, deer hunting and target shooting.

Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Carol Donahue Dulin, daughters: Cris Bush (Cletus) of Williamstown and Rachel Turner (Chad) of Parkersburg, brother Dave Dulin (Vickie) and sister JoAnn Dulin.

He also leaves behind grandsons: Andrew Florence (Angie) and Case and Dalton Turner, great grandchildren: Avery, Everett and Audrielle Florence and Atom Turner along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Dulin, step-son Steven Paul, brothers Roger and Calvin Dulin and sisters Betty Staats and Emogene Dulin.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Dave Cumpston officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasantview Cemetery, Lost Pavement. Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

