Obituary: Gandee, Opal

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Opal Gandee, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center. 

She was born in Charleston, WV, to the late Obie Columbus and Pearl Margaret Graley Bailey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Carol Kay and her siblings Eddie, Carl, Frankie, Ruby, Marie, Tootsie and Ruth. She was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas Gandee.

She attended school in Wirt County and spent much of her life taking care of her home and raising her children.  She loved coffee with friends and family. And, later in life, found a greater love for the Lord, and loved worship music.

She is survived by her children Mark (Paula) Lockhart, Bonnie Lockhart and Marie Halfhill, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and special friends Bill and Hilary Swayze.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 4:00 p to 6:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow visitation at 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial donations for funeral expenses can be sent in care of Matheny Whited Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Elizabeth, WV 26143

