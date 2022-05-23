Advertisement

Obituary: Hart, George Dana

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
SHOCK, W.Va. (WTAP) - George Dana Hart, 82, of Shock, WV, died at his home peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on May 19, 2022.

George was born on February 22, 1940, a son of the late Troy and Madge (Wise) Hart.

George retired from the WV Department of Transportation after 29 ½ years of faithful service.  On June 4, 1966, he was united in marriage to Kearn Cottrill Hart.  They celebrated 55 years of marriage.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his son Dana Martin Hart, brothers James Hart and Hayden Hart, and sister Reva Short.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Martin Hart (fiancé Kim Helmick), grandson Caleb Hart, daughter Brenda Hart-Stevens (T.J. Stevens), grandson Luke Stevens, siblings Ruth Carr, Mary Nicholas (Charlie), Margaret Moore, Raymond Hart (Sally), Retha Cottrill (Bronzel), Faye Sexton (David), and Sue Hall (Kenny), as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

George enjoyed weedeating and mowing and was always ready to lend a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors.  He was a beloved father, steady, and dependable.  His life was characterized by unfailing integrity, honesty, and fundamental decency seldom seen.

A service of remembrance will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Roger Luzader and Scott Raynor officiating. 

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. 

Interment will be in the Rosedale United Methodist Church Cemetery. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

