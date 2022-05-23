Obituary: McDonald Jr., Gary B. “Buddy”

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary B. “Buddy” McDonald Jr., 53, of Harrisville, WV, died May 22, 2022 at his residence.

He was born August 28, 1968 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Gary B. McDonald and Darla D. Walters McDonald of Harrisville.

Buddy graduated from the last graduating class of Harrisville High School in 1986. He worked at Simonton’s as a group leader for 28 years. He enjoyed hunting, spending time at the cabin and lease property. He was most happy in the woods and spending time with family and friends. He fought a courageous battle with cancer to the bitter end.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jessie E. Meyer McDonald; three children, Corey B. McDonald of Parkersburg, Ashley A. McDonald and Casey R. Hewitt both of Harrisville; sisters, Mary Kay Spencer (Mark) of Harrisville, and Jodi Jones (Kevin) of Pennsboro; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held at 7 PM, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

