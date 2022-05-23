Advertisement

Obituary: McDonald Jr., Gary B. “Buddy”

Gary B. “Buddy” McDonald Jr. Obit
Gary B. “Buddy” McDonald Jr. Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary B. “Buddy” McDonald Jr., 53, of Harrisville, WV, died May 22, 2022 at his residence.

He was born August 28, 1968 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Gary B. McDonald and Darla D. Walters McDonald of Harrisville.

Buddy graduated from the last graduating class of Harrisville High School in 1986.  He worked at Simonton’s as a group leader for 28 years.  He enjoyed hunting, spending time at the cabin and lease property.  He was most happy in the woods and spending time with family and friends.  He fought a courageous battle with cancer to the bitter end.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jessie E. Meyer McDonald; three children, Corey B. McDonald of Parkersburg, Ashley A. McDonald and Casey R. Hewitt both of Harrisville; sisters, Mary Kay Spencer (Mark) of Harrisville, and Jodi Jones (Kevin) of Pennsboro; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held at 7 PM, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating.  Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Suspect in connection to Covert Street shooting held without bond

Latest News

Deborah Marie Detterline Obit
Obituary; Detterline, Deborah Marie
Becky Lynn Caplinger Obit
Obituary: Caplinger, Becky Lynn
Jeanette S. Cunningham Obit
Obituary: Cunningham, Jeanette S.
Opal Gandee Obit
Obituary: Gandee, Opal