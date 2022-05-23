Obituary: McDonald, Mildred Charlene

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mildred Charlene McDonald, 65, of Glenville, WV, passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV, on May 17, 2022.

She was born on October 6, 1956, in Calhoun County, WV, the daughter of the late Ralph Leonard McDonald and Clara Ethel Stemple McDonald. She graduated from Calhoun County High School in 1975.

She is survived by her partner of 45 years Rodger Lloyd, their only child, Joni Lloyd, and siblings, Delford McDonald, Larry McDonald, Ralph McDonald, Marvin McDonald, John McDonald, Lawrence McDonald, and Virgil McDonald.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings Troy McDonald Norman McDonald, Cleo Watkins, Veda Marie McDonald, and a stillborn child.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Noble Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

