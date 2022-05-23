Obituary: Myer, Kaden James

BROHARD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kaden James Myer, of Brohard, 21, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Kaden was born on November 16, 2000, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of James “Jamie” Myer and the late Heather Richards Myer.

Kaden was universally adored by family and friends, known as a carefree and kindhearted person who had a smile for everyone.

In addition to his mother, Kaden is preceded in death by grandfather Larry Richards, grandmother Sue Richards, and Uncle David “Archie” Bain.

In addition to his father, Kaden is survived by his son Dimitri Myer, sister Kamaira Hamilton (Dylan Hamilton) and their children, sister Kyla Myer, grandparents Arlena and Jim Myer, grandmother Natalie Valdez, aunt Debra Sampson (Tim Sampson), aunt Angelia “Nikki” Clark (Dale Clark), aunt Tracy Swisher (Tony Swisher), aunt Kristin Smith (Jason Smith), aunt Jessica Cain (Eric Cain), aunt Victoria Poore, and his many cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Shelly Mace officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Norman Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

