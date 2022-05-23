Advertisement

Obituary: Myer, Kaden James

Kaden James Myer Obit
Kaden James Myer Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROHARD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kaden James Myer, of Brohard, 21, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Kaden was born on November 16, 2000, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of James “Jamie” Myer and the late Heather Richards Myer.

Kaden was universally adored by family and friends, known as a carefree and kindhearted person who had a smile for everyone.

In addition to his mother, Kaden is preceded in death by grandfather Larry Richards, grandmother Sue Richards, and Uncle David “Archie” Bain.

In addition to his father, Kaden is survived by his son Dimitri Myer, sister Kamaira Hamilton (Dylan Hamilton) and their children, sister Kyla Myer, grandparents Arlena and Jim Myer, grandmother Natalie Valdez, aunt Debra Sampson (Tim Sampson), aunt Angelia “Nikki” Clark (Dale Clark), aunt Tracy Swisher (Tony Swisher), aunt Kristin Smith (Jason Smith), aunt Jessica Cain (Eric Cain), aunt Victoria Poore, and his many cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Shelly Mace officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Norman Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Suspect in connection to Covert Street shooting held without bond

Latest News

Mildred Charlene McDonald Obit
Obituary: McDonald, Mildred Charlene
Charles Lee Dulin Obit
Obituary: Dulin, Charles Lee
Sheri Lynn Oxley Obit
Obituary: Oxley, Sheri Lynn
Rebecca J. Westerman Obit
Obituary: Westerman, Rebecca J.