Obituary: Westerman, Rebecca J.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Rebecca J. Westerman, 73, of Marietta, died Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born December 31, 1948, in Marietta, to Leroy and Josephine Dunham West.

Rebecca graduated from Marietta High School and went on to work at RJF until her retirement. She enjoyed crafting, especially painting and making jewelry, as well as song writing and poetry. She also loved reading and bird watching.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Richard Westerman, whom she married May 8, 1992; two sons, Larry (Lisa) Hawes, of Newport, OH, and Jeremy (Maurita) Way, of Vienna, WV; step-son, Scott (Trina) Westerman, of Marietta, OH; step-daughter, Allison (Dan) Powers, of Vincent, OH; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; six step-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard West and Bill (Bea) West, both of Marietta, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as two sisters, Linda Laird and Betty Miller.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6-8:00pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. A private family committal will be held Wednesday at New St. Mary Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her honor to the Strecker Cancer Center, 800 Farson Street, Belpre, OH 45714. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Westerman family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

