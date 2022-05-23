Advertisement

Parkersburg South seniors graduate

By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday was a special day for Parkersburg South students.

Families and friends filled the stands of the Erickson All-Sports Facility for graduation day. Students lined the seats in their caps and gowns, listening to speakers, ready to move over their tassels, signifying the next chapter of their lives.

It’s a class that’s been through the typical trials of high school on top of Covid, a historical challenge for both educators and students alike across the globe.

A big congratulations to this class and all other graduating classes for their perseverance.

