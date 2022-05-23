Parkersburg YMCA holds blood drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the American Red Cross continues to see a significant blood shortage, the Parkersburg YMCA is coming to help.

The YMCA in Parkersburg is holding a blood drive that is looking to help with the current state of emergency in blood supply.

Officials with the organization are getting dozens of people involved with this issue.

Those with the non-profit say that coming together and providing community during this time is the best thing to help with the current shortage.

“So, I think we’ve discovered, and we’re trying to communicate this to everyone in our community, is that when there’s a need we’re stronger together. We can’t often do things on our own but if we can reach out and help each other accomplish a goal together we can do anything,” says YMCA program director, Criss Welshans.

YMCA officials say that they had over 30 people signed up for this blood drive.

