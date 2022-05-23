Advertisement

St. Marys senior received Glenn Wilson scholarship

St. Marys senior Mattelyn Lamp receives a $2,500 scholarship towards her broadcasting career.
By Zach Miles
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys senior Mattelyn Lamp is the winner of the Glenn Wilson Broadcast Journalism Scholarship on Monday morning.

The $2,500 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior in the Mid-Ohio Valley who plans to pursue a career in broadcast journalism.

Lamp will be attending West Liberty University this upcoming fall.

She received the award at an awards ceremony in the school gymnasium to honor the top graduating seniors from the class of 2022.

Lamp was excited when she heard her name announced as the scholarship recipient because she knows she’s one step closer to her broadcasting dream.

She has a few options of what she would like to do within the field including long-form documentary with a company like PBS.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

