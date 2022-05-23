Advertisement

Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Contributed)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two men are behind bars and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Marietta.

According to a news release from the Marietta Police Department, 23-year-old Abraham Olvera was found with a large abdomen cut shortly after 11 Saturday night.

Olvera was taken to the hospital, where he would pass away.

The Marietta Police Department says 41-year-old Oscar Hernandez Diaz is charged with murder in the death of Abraham Olvera. 34-year-old Isaac Hernandez Diaz is charged with one count of Complicity.

41-year-old Oscar Hernandez Diaz charged with one count of murder in the stabbing death of...
41-year-old Oscar Hernandez Diaz charged with one count of murder in the stabbing death of Abraham Olvera(none)
34-year-old Isaac Hernandez Diaz charged with one count of complicity in the stabbing death of...
34-year-old Isaac Hernandez Diaz charged with one count of complicity in the stabbing death of Abraham Olvera(none)

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Dale St. in Marietta at 11:14 Saturday night.

They say that is where Isaac Hernandez Diaz and the victim’s brother had been in a physical fight earlier. The Diaz’s left the scene and went to the apartment they share. Isaac Hernandez Diaz got a katana-style sword, and Oscar got a large wooden stake.

The two returned to Dale St. and began breaking the windows out of Olvera’s apartment.

Police say at that point, Oscar Hernandez Diaz stabbed Abraham Olvera as he stood in front of his window.

Both suspects were arrested at the apartment where they both live. Police say they also found the sword that was used in the crime in their apartment.

According to the news release, all the people involved in the crime are foreign nationals and are not fluent in English. Authorities say people in the public helped as interpreters during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
In a statement, Dezaray Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug transaction with...
Suspect in connection to Covert Street shooting held without bond

Latest News

A list has been provided below on where and when you can find summer meal programs for your...
Will your county or town be providing summer meal programs?
WTAP News @ Noon - Glenn Wilson Scholarship
WTAP News @ Noon - Glenn Wilson Scholarship
St. Marys senior Mattelyn Lamp receives a $2,500 scholarship towards her broadcasting career.
St. Marys senior received Glenn Wilson scholarship
Parkersburg South seniors graduate.
Parkersburg South seniors graduate