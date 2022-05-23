Will your county or town be providing summer meal programs?

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A list has been provided below on where and when you can find summer meal programs for your kids based on what county or town you reside in!

Wood County Summer Meal Programs are the first listed program below.

Meals will be provided to all children free of charge, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate. They will be CLOSED on Monday, June 20, 2022 in observance of West Virginia Day and on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day.

Meals will be served at the following sites on the following dates:

ARC of the Mid Ohio Valley 6/13-7/22 Breakfast 8:30a.m.-9:00a.m. Monday-Friday 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg Lunch 11:30a.m.-12:00p.m.

City Park Shelter #11 6/13-7/29 Lunch 10:45a.m.-11:30a.m. Monday-Friday 1920 Park Ave,

Building C Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club 6/13-8/5 Breakfast 8:00a.m.-8:30a.m. Monday-Friday 1200 Mary Street, Parkersburg Lunch 12:00p.m.-12:40p.m.

Camp Crawdad – Dupont Employee 6/13-8/5 Breakfast 8:00a.m.-9:00a.m. Monday-Friday 252 Downey Road, Washington Lunch 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.

Emerson Elementary 6/21-7/15 Breakfast 8:00a.m.-8:30a.m. Monday-Friday 1426 32nd Street, Parkersburg Lunch 11:00a.m.-11:30a.m.

Fairplains Elementary 7/25-8/5 Breakfast 8a.m.-8:30a.m. Monday – Friday 615 Broadway Ave, Parkersburg Lunch 11a.m.-11:30a.m.

Homecrest Manor 6/13-8/5 Lunch 12:00p.m.-1:00p.m. Monday – Friday Parkersburg Housing Authority 1901 Cameron Avenue, Parkersburg

Martin Elementary – Energy Express 6/21-7/29 Breakfast 8:00a.m.-8:30a.m. Monday-Friday 1301 Hillcrest Street, Parkersburg Lunch 12:00p.m.-12:30p.m.

Parkersburg South High School 6/13-7/28 Breakfast 8a.m.-8:45a.m. Monday-Friday 1511 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg Lunch 11:30a.m.-12:00p.m.

Hamilton Middle School 6/21-7/15 Breakfast 8a.m.-8:30a.m. Monday-Friday 918 31st Street, Parkersburg Lunch 11:00a.m.-11:30a.m.

YMCA of Parkersburg 6/13-8/5 Breakfast 7:30a.m.-8:30a.m. Monday-Friday 1800 30th Street, Parkersburg Lunch 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.

Meals will be served at the following enrolled sites on the following dates:

Blennerhassett Elementary 7/25-7/29 Breakfast 8a.m.-8:30a.m. Monday-Friday 448 Jewel Road, Parkersburg Lunch 11:00a.m.-11:30a.m.

Children’s Home Society 6/21-7/29 Lunch 12:15p.m.-12:45p.m. Monday - Friday 1717 St. Mary’s Ave., Parkersburg PM Snack 3:15p.m.-3:30p.m.

Parkersburg High School 6/13-7/22 Breakfast 8a.m.-8:30a.m. Monday-Friday 2101 Dudley Ave, Parkersburg Lunch 11:30a.m.-12:00p.m.

Wood County Youth Reporting Center 6/14-8/5 Breakfast 9:30a.m.-10:00a.m. Monday-Friday 2507 9th Ave. Parkersburg Lunch 12:30p.m.-1:00p.m.

Pleasants County Meal Programs:

The programs will be in conjunction with the summer S.O.L.E. program. Kindergarten through 12th graders are welcome to this free program.

Meals will be served at the following sites:

Belmont Elementary School 512 Riverview Dr, Belmont, WV 26134 6/14-7/8

St. Marys High School 2330 N Pleasants Hwy, St. Marys, WV 26170 6/14-7/8

Meals will continue to be served throughout August as other summer programs will be on-going still.

Marietta City Schools Meal Programs:

They will not be offering summer meal feeding programs this summer due to the effect of COVID-19. They will only be offering summer meals for students who are enrolled in summer school classes within the district.

Washington County Meal Programs:

Free Lunchtime Meal for Kids 2022 Summer Feeding Program for kids ages 1‐18. For planning purposes and to ensure children receive a hot meal families should call the central kitchen at 740‐373‐3455 and indicate which site they will be attending. Calls should be made the day before or before 8 a.m. on the day the children would like to have a meal.

John Dodge Park, Beverly June 8– August 12 12:15 p.m.– 1:00 p.m.

Lower Salem Village Hall June 13– August 12 12:00 p.m.‐12:45 p.m.

Lowell United Methodist Church June 8– August 12 11:00 a.m.– 11:45 a.m.

New Matamoras United Methodist Church June 8– August 12 12:00 p.m.– 12:45 p.m.

Warren Middle School Sports Shelter June 8– August 12 12:15 p.m.– 1:00 p.m.

Belpre BOE Gymnasium June 8– August 12 11:00 a.m.– 11:45 a.m.

Belpre City Schools Meal Programs:

To be announced in the next coming days and we will update this article with the information

