Alec Holbert signs with Salem University baseball team

Alec Holbert is now a Salem Tiger baseball player
Alec Holbert is now a Salem Tiger baseball player(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School graduate Alec Holbert will be heading from the Big Reds baseball team to the Salem University Tigers to continue his academic and athletic career.

Alec held his signing ceremony on Tuesday in the Parkersburg Fieldhouse surrounded by his family and teammates.

Alec says he was fond of how Salem’s coaches treated him on his visit, and he enjoyed the facilities and campus of the university.

Alec says the Tigers will be getting a very hard-working player, and that he will compete every single day.

