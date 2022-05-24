Discovery World gets a big boost from local partner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World just got a big check from a local partner.

West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union presented the upcoming museum a $200,000 check on Tuesday. The credit union’s CEO, Mike Tucker, said the money will be going towards educational museum events.

The credit union will be sponsoring four events per year for the next decade.

Tucker said, “We looked at the Discovery Museum as being a significant draw for this area. It’s one of the most recent things we can get incredibly excited about and see that it has a great future going forward…,”

Discovery World is scheduled to open sometime in the fall of 2022. The project aims to educate local youth on science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a fun way.

