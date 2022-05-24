Advertisement

“I am concerned about the price of food going up and up.” Higher food prices impact local food pantries

Inflation impacts local food pantry
Inflation impacts local food pantry(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The rise in food prices has impacted nearly everyone. Good Shepherd Food Pantry has concerns on if they will be able to maintain the pantry.

“I am concerned about the price of food going up and up I mean that’s one factor in being able to continue this ministry or not. We serve people twice a week if we had to we would go back to serving them once a week,” said food pantry coordinator Linda Crocker.

The rise in prices has caused Crocker to have to change the way she shops.

“I used to be able to buy the cheapest loaf of bread at Kroger for 85 cents a loaf now I have to pay 99 cents a loaf. If they are out which happens frequently, we’ve all seen empty food shelves then I’m having to pay up to $1.59 for their cheapest loaf of bread,” said Crocker.

Crocker keeps faith that the pantry will be able to bounce back and serve the community as much as they did.

“We continue to let people know what we’re doing hoping that we could get some donations from those that are able to do it. Whether it’s donations in kind of food or whether it’s monetary donations. We try really hard to spend whatever we have very effectively,” Crocker said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta
Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
Kaden James Myer Obit
Obituary: Myer, Kaden James
Gary B. “Buddy” McDonald Jr. Obit
Obituary: McDonald Jr., Gary B. “Buddy”

Latest News

State route 60 expects to see temporarily closure starting June 1
State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1
Staff for Discovery World and WV Central Federal Credit Union pose with check.
Discovery World gets a big boost from local partner
St. Marys Class A Region one champions
St. Marys Lady Devils Softball team receives sendoff to State Tournament
A congressional watchdog has determined that Rep. Alex Mooney likely broke House rules when the...
Watchdog: W. Va. Rep. Mooney likely broke rules with Aruba trip