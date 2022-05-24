“I am concerned about the price of food going up and up.” Higher food prices impact local food pantries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The rise in food prices has impacted nearly everyone. Good Shepherd Food Pantry has concerns on if they will be able to maintain the pantry.

“I am concerned about the price of food going up and up I mean that’s one factor in being able to continue this ministry or not. We serve people twice a week if we had to we would go back to serving them once a week,” said food pantry coordinator Linda Crocker.

The rise in prices has caused Crocker to have to change the way she shops.

“I used to be able to buy the cheapest loaf of bread at Kroger for 85 cents a loaf now I have to pay 99 cents a loaf. If they are out which happens frequently, we’ve all seen empty food shelves then I’m having to pay up to $1.59 for their cheapest loaf of bread,” said Crocker.

Crocker keeps faith that the pantry will be able to bounce back and serve the community as much as they did.

“We continue to let people know what we’re doing hoping that we could get some donations from those that are able to do it. Whether it’s donations in kind of food or whether it’s monetary donations. We try really hard to spend whatever we have very effectively,” Crocker said.

