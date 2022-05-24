Local middle schooler qualifies for Scripps National Spelling Bee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local middle-schooler has qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Chloe Lesher has been competing in spelling bees since she was in elementary school. Her favorite part? Winning.

And Lesher knows what it takes to win. Once it’s time to step up to the mic and face the judges, she’s in the zone.

“A lot of it is just focus. If you see me zoning out trying to spell that long word - you have to pay really close attention because if you repeat a letter or anything like that you can’t go back,” she said.

The discipline it takes to sit down and study is the hardest part, according to Lesher. Afterall it’s a competition that requires extensive memorization.

“For the regional bee though, I got this humongous list of like thousands of words and I had to go through and highlight every single one that I didn’t know how to spell,” Lesher remembered.

It’s a journey that wasn’t full of victories right out of the gate. Lesher still remembers a slip up that cost her a county spelling bee in third grade.

She said, “..., I got in a hurry and messed up the word ‘wheels.’ One of the top ten most embarrassing moments of my life I think was spelling wheels wrong.”

But now she’s off to nationals to compete against the best of the best.

“I hope I come in at least the upper half. If I place at all, that would be amazing and, of course, if I come in first, I’ll probably cry,” she said.

Lesher will head to DC for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the near future.

WTAP wishes her the best of luck.

