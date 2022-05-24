Madison Elementary holds leadership day event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at Madison Elementary got a chance to have their end-of-year sendoff during leadership day.

Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade sang songs, performed skits and gave speeches.

“So, that’s what today is all about,” says principal Valissa Porter. “Showing off their talents, their creativity and showing off their different skills. And so, the kids, they really came together, they synergized.”

One of the skits is done by the school’s title one group. They chose the book the “Seven Habits of Happy Kids” and connected it other children’s books.

“We decided to take a book that represented the seven habits and how that book represented the seven habits,” says Porter. “And so, for ‘The Carrot Seed,’ they told how the farmers had to persevere and be proactive and then so on and so forth in each book.”

Students say they were very excited to perform. Especially for the fifth graders since this will be their last time.

“It’s really good for the fifth graders too. Because it’s their last year and they get to show off what they’re good at,” says fourth grader, Natalie Salizoni.

And show their friends and family their hard work.

“Another good thing about it is that students get to show their friends and family what they’ve been working on all year,” says fifth grader, Phoebe McPeak.

The audience was glad to see this event return as well after it had been cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.

“So, this was huge for us,” says Porter. “And a lot of the kids that were in fifth grade remembered when we did this a couple of years ago. But for some of the kindergartner, first and second graders, they didn’t remember. So, they were very excited for today. And I hope that we can do it again next year and every year we can make it a little bit better and it’s something that everybody looks forward to every year.”

