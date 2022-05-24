Madonna upsets Williamstown 4-2, one win away from state tournament

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets baseball team had a chance to go to Madonna with the ability to clinch a spot in the Class A tournament, but the Blue Dons had other plans.

Madonna went on the road and upset Williamstown 4-2, setting up a home game on Tuesday night with a chance to clinch a state tournament berth.

Williamstown (24-6) will now have to win two consecutive games to make it to the state tournament, after making it last year and falling in the semi-finals to Moorefield.

Madonna (15-16) gets their sixth consecutive win, after winning five consecutive elimination games in their sectional tournament.

Game two of the series will be at Madonna High School on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

