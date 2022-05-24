Advertisement

Marietta Pioneers to host NCAA Super Regionals

The Marietta Pioneers advance to the NCAA Super Regionals
The Marietta Pioneers advance to the NCAA Super Regionals(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

For the first time in program history, the Marietta Pioneers baseball team advanced the Super Regional round of the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament, and it was announced on Monday that they will host the best of three series that begins on Friday afternoon.

The Pioneers defeated Christopher Newport in the regional final on Sunday 7-2, and it clinched their first ever Super Regional appearance. The win on Sunday was coach Brian Brewer’s 600th win as the head coach of Marietta.

The Pioneers will begin their series on Friday against Oswego State, and the game will begin at noon. Game two of the series will be on Saturday at noon, and, if necessary, a third and final game will be played on Saturday after game two.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark
Handcuffs
Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years
Crescent-McConnell closing its doors at the end of May after 126 years

Latest News

Williamstown falls to Madonna 4-2 at home
Madonna upsets Williamstown 4-2, one win away from state tournament
Williamstown State Champions T&F
Williamstown Girls Track & Field team win Class A State Championship
Drew Holderbach celebrates a homerun
Etta Express roll past Christopher Newport for NCAA Regional Final Berth
State Track and Field results for Class AAA
W. Va. Class AAA Track Championship results