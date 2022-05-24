Marietta Pioneers to host NCAA Super Regionals

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

For the first time in program history, the Marietta Pioneers baseball team advanced the Super Regional round of the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament, and it was announced on Monday that they will host the best of three series that begins on Friday afternoon.

The Pioneers defeated Christopher Newport in the regional final on Sunday 7-2, and it clinched their first ever Super Regional appearance. The win on Sunday was coach Brian Brewer’s 600th win as the head coach of Marietta.

The Pioneers will begin their series on Friday against Oswego State, and the game will begin at noon. Game two of the series will be on Saturday at noon, and, if necessary, a third and final game will be played on Saturday after game two.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.